Dell set to cut jobs this week amid covid pandemic

Dell Technologies Inc. notified employees that it will eliminate jobs this week as the hardware giant seeks to cut costs while navigating a faltering global economy.

Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke told staff during a quarterly all-hands meeting Monday that the workforce reductions won’t be limited to any particular team or division within Dell, said a person familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing internal meetings.

“We’re also evaluating our business to make sure we have the right number of team members in the right roles and in areas where customers need us most," a Dell spokesman said in a statement. “And, we’re addressing our cost structure to make sure we’re as competitive as we should be now and for future opportunities. While we do this type of organizational review regularly, and while it always results in some job loss or restructuring, we recognize that there is nothing routine about today’s environment. We updated our team today with this information so they understand the actions occurring this week."

Round Rock, Texas-based Dell has faced uneven demand during the coronavirus pandemic. While businesses and consumers have snapped up personal computers to enable working from home, some businesses have become more cautious in major data-center purchases. Dell had already suspended 401(k) matching, bonuses and promotions for the fiscal year.

The company declined to specify the number of job reductions. Dell had 165,000 employees as of the end of January, according to filings.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via