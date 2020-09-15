Dell set to cut jobs this week amid covid pandemic

“We’re also evaluating our business to make sure we have the right number of team members in the right roles and in areas where customers need us most," a Dell spokesman said in a statement. “And, we’re addressing our cost structure to make sure we’re as competitive as we should be now and for future opportunities. While we do this type of organizational review regularly, and while it always results in some job loss or restructuring, we recognize that there is nothing routine about today’s environment. We updated our team today with this information so they understand the actions occurring this week."