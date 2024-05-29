Dell should keep shining in Nvidia’s halo

Despite the runaway performance of both stocks, Dell trades at a 22% discount to Super Micro, as a multiple of forward earnings. But like Super Micro, Dell’s AI numbers will play a major role in how investors grade the latest results. The most closely watched figure will be its AI server backlog, which nearly doubled this past quarter to $2.9 billion. In a report last month, Michael Ng of Goldman Sachs said a $2 billion gain in backlog during the April quarter would give Dell visibility into $5 billion of AI server revenue for the current fiscal year. He actually projects AI server revenue hitting $6.8 billion for the year.