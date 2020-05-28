BENGALURU : Dell Technologies is keen to partner and collaborate with the government and private institutions to build a technology-led education system in India, that is geared to develop skills for the future workforce.

“Our mission is to technologically enable human progress in every aspect of life…education is one of the areas which will have maximum impact by bringing in technology and so it is a natural focus area for us in India," Alok Ohrie, president and managing director, Dell Technologies India said, in a webinar ‘Transforming Tomorrow – Skilling Today’s Youth with Technology for Workforce 2030’.

There is a need for much richer content and curriculum to prepare the students for the future, Ohrie said. “Inclusion of new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), robotics, and automation will be very helpful in building the right skills for the future."

In March, this year, Dell Technologies partnered with NITI Aayog to launch its first ‘Atal Tinkering Lab’ under the Atal Innovation Mission, to help foster an innovation and entrepreneurial mindset in students from a young age.

Dell’s focus on technology-led education in India gains increased significance now given that about 1.5 billion students have moved to online modes of learning from physical classrooms due to the impact of covid-19.

“E-learning or online learning is the need of the hour today and it will transform how education is delivered over the next few decades…technologies such as cloud, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality, will enable in delivering education to many more students," Ohrie said.

Dell believes advancements in technology can bridge the education gap in the country. “If adopted in large scale, it can definitely help in delivering richer content and address the scarcity of right teaching staff that exists across all educational institutions," Ohrie said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated