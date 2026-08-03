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Della bets on 3,600-key hotel pipeline to drive township projects

Varuni Khosla
3 min read3 Aug 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Jimmy Mistry's Della is betting on hospitality-led townships to drive its next phase of growth.
Jimmy Mistry's Della is betting on hospitality-led townships to drive its next phase of growth.
Summary

Della is betting that destination attractions such as adventure sports, wellness, motorsports and weddings can generate year-round footfall, boosting both hotel occupancy and the value of surrounding real estate.

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Della Group, known for its 300-room resort in Lonavala, Maharashtra, plans to build about 3,600 hotel keys across township projects, marking its expansion from operating a single destination resort to developing hotels at scale through partnerships with real estate developers.

Della Group, known for its 300-room resort in Lonavala, Maharashtra, plans to build about 3,600 hotel keys across township projects, marking its expansion from operating a single destination resort to developing hotels at scale through partnerships with real estate developers.

The privately held company, founded by entrepreneur Jimmy Mistry, has signed 12 projects across Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Raipur, with another project in Hyderabad expected to be announced soon.

The privately held company, founded by entrepreneur Jimmy Mistry, has signed 12 projects across Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Raipur, with another project in Hyderabad expected to be announced soon.

The strategy comes as India's hospitality sector is seeing strong travel demand and developers look beyond conventional mixed-use projects to differentiate residential offerings.

Della is betting that destination attractions such as adventure sports, wellness, motorsports and weddings can generate year-round footfall, boosting both hotel occupancy and the value of surrounding real estate.

Also Read | 'Luxury brands want India. Premium retail space is the bottleneck'

“We don’t do vanilla real estate hospitality projects. We are now doing theme-based, hospitality-driven developments which creates value for the traveller and the developer,” Mistry told Mint.

“Adventure-related hospitality drives demand. Weddings drive a whole different segment and so do gastronomy and entertainment, and each of these brings its own footfalls,” he added.

Projects by developers such as DLF Limited, Brigade Group and Prestige Group typically combine hotels with offices, retail and residences.

In recent years, several top-end resorts like Indian Hotels with its Ama Stays have expanded wellness programmes, while integrated developments are increasingly combining hotels with retail, residences and event venues to diversify revenue. Builder Emaar's The Palm Drive in Gurugram includes The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences as part of the larger mixed-use project with golf greens.

Della Resorts & Adventure Pvt. Ltd., the group’s hospitality arm, reported revenue of about 200 crore in FY25, according to its latest financial statements, up from 170 crore in FY24 and about 150 crore in FY23.

The company has about 3,600 hotel keys across 12 projects with a combined gross development value (GDV) of about 46,000 crore.

Also Read | Why Sterling Holidays is moving beyond holiday memberships

Township strategy

Its largest announced project is a proposed 1,100-acre township near Ahmedabad featuring a 1,200-room hotel alongside residential, retail and leisure assets, including a motor racing circuit, golf course and medical wellness centre.

"In Pune, we did a collaboration with the Hiranandani group. On this land, they were selling at 7,000 (per sq ft). We are now selling at 17,500 per sq ft,” he said.

Unlike hotel operators such as Indian Hotels, Marriott International or InterContinental Hotels Group, which primarily expand through hotel management agreements, its model is tied to township development. The company does not acquire land but partners with developers, contributing the hospitality concept, design and operations. It also takes an equity stake in parts of the hospitality business, Mistry said.

Pune's Hiranandani Group and Krisala Developers project will be a 40-acre project in Hinjewadi that includes a 300-room hotel and branded residences. Its other developments are located in Nagpur and Raipur, while the company said it is also pursuing projects in north India.

Also Read | Room to rise? Hotel operators say there is scope for room rates to grow

India’s hotel industry continues to see record signing activity, with operators adding inventory through asset-light management contracts amid sustained travel demand. The company is instead seeking to use hotels as the anchors for larger real estate developments, with residential and commercial components built around them.

According to HVS Anarock, the industry posted 64-66% occupancy in the June quarter, with average room rates rising 6-8% year-on-year to 8,100-8,300 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) increasing 11-13%. In June alone, hotel performance was also aided by a low base, as travel in June 2025 had been disrupted by geopolitical tensions, the early onset of the monsoon, the Air India crash and subsequent flight disruptions.

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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HomeCompaniesNewsDella bets on 3,600-key hotel pipeline to drive township projects

Della bets on 3,600-key hotel pipeline to drive township projects

Varuni Khosla
3 min read3 Aug 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Jimmy Mistry's Della is betting on hospitality-led townships to drive its next phase of growth.
Jimmy Mistry's Della is betting on hospitality-led townships to drive its next phase of growth.
Summary

Della is betting that destination attractions such as adventure sports, wellness, motorsports and weddings can generate year-round footfall, boosting both hotel occupancy and the value of surrounding real estate.

Gift this article

Della Group, known for its 300-room resort in Lonavala, Maharashtra, plans to build about 3,600 hotel keys across township projects, marking its expansion from operating a single destination resort to developing hotels at scale through partnerships with real estate developers.

Della Group, known for its 300-room resort in Lonavala, Maharashtra, plans to build about 3,600 hotel keys across township projects, marking its expansion from operating a single destination resort to developing hotels at scale through partnerships with real estate developers.

The privately held company, founded by entrepreneur Jimmy Mistry, has signed 12 projects across Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Raipur, with another project in Hyderabad expected to be announced soon.

The privately held company, founded by entrepreneur Jimmy Mistry, has signed 12 projects across Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Raipur, with another project in Hyderabad expected to be announced soon.

The strategy comes as India's hospitality sector is seeing strong travel demand and developers look beyond conventional mixed-use projects to differentiate residential offerings.

Della is betting that destination attractions such as adventure sports, wellness, motorsports and weddings can generate year-round footfall, boosting both hotel occupancy and the value of surrounding real estate.

Also Read | 'Luxury brands want India. Premium retail space is the bottleneck'

“We don’t do vanilla real estate hospitality projects. We are now doing theme-based, hospitality-driven developments which creates value for the traveller and the developer,” Mistry told Mint.

“Adventure-related hospitality drives demand. Weddings drive a whole different segment and so do gastronomy and entertainment, and each of these brings its own footfalls,” he added.

Projects by developers such as DLF Limited, Brigade Group and Prestige Group typically combine hotels with offices, retail and residences.

In recent years, several top-end resorts like Indian Hotels with its Ama Stays have expanded wellness programmes, while integrated developments are increasingly combining hotels with retail, residences and event venues to diversify revenue. Builder Emaar's The Palm Drive in Gurugram includes The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences as part of the larger mixed-use project with golf greens.

Della Resorts & Adventure Pvt. Ltd., the group’s hospitality arm, reported revenue of about 200 crore in FY25, according to its latest financial statements, up from 170 crore in FY24 and about 150 crore in FY23.

The company has about 3,600 hotel keys across 12 projects with a combined gross development value (GDV) of about 46,000 crore.

Also Read | Why Sterling Holidays is moving beyond holiday memberships

Township strategy

Its largest announced project is a proposed 1,100-acre township near Ahmedabad featuring a 1,200-room hotel alongside residential, retail and leisure assets, including a motor racing circuit, golf course and medical wellness centre.

"In Pune, we did a collaboration with the Hiranandani group. On this land, they were selling at 7,000 (per sq ft). We are now selling at 17,500 per sq ft,” he said.

Unlike hotel operators such as Indian Hotels, Marriott International or InterContinental Hotels Group, which primarily expand through hotel management agreements, its model is tied to township development. The company does not acquire land but partners with developers, contributing the hospitality concept, design and operations. It also takes an equity stake in parts of the hospitality business, Mistry said.

Pune's Hiranandani Group and Krisala Developers project will be a 40-acre project in Hinjewadi that includes a 300-room hotel and branded residences. Its other developments are located in Nagpur and Raipur, while the company said it is also pursuing projects in north India.

Also Read | Room to rise? Hotel operators say there is scope for room rates to grow

India’s hotel industry continues to see record signing activity, with operators adding inventory through asset-light management contracts amid sustained travel demand. The company is instead seeking to use hotels as the anchors for larger real estate developments, with residential and commercial components built around them.

According to HVS Anarock, the industry posted 64-66% occupancy in the June quarter, with average room rates rising 6-8% year-on-year to 8,100-8,300 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) increasing 11-13%. In June alone, hotel performance was also aided by a low base, as travel in June 2025 had been disrupted by geopolitical tensions, the early onset of the monsoon, the Air India crash and subsequent flight disruptions.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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