Deloitte flags Adani Ports deals citing lack of review1 min read 01 Jun 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells said insufficient disclosures over certain transactions means it can only issue a qualified opinion on the firm’s accounts, returning the spotlight to short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations on Gautam Adani’s empire
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd’s auditor said insufficient disclosures over certain transactions means it can only issue a qualified opinion on the firm’s accounts, returning the spotlight to short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations on Gautam Adani’s empire.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×