Deloitte hiring workers without college degrees: Jobs, openings, how to apply?

Deloitte is hiring and you do not need a college degree to apply for a job at the prestigious company.

In a programme to expand career opportunities while meeting its workforce needs, Deloitte is taking onboard workers who do not have a college degree. The recent Deloitte hiring drive has come in as an effect of popularity and application of skills-based hiring practices.

“We offer a variety of programs that empower participants by providing tailored recruitment based on role and level, and training opportunities,” Deloitte says on its website.

“The support we provide through these programs can help individuals make the transition to a career at Deloitte.”

The London-based consulting and advisory company is currently the world's largest in its industry, employing over 4.6 lakh workers across 150 countries.

4 Deloitte jobs that require no college degree Deloitte offers four pathways to apply to jobs without a college degree, meaning that you can get hired at Deloitte without college degree. Here is a list:

1. ENCORE: Through this programme, jobseekers who took a break can rejoin the workforce with confidence. Deloitte provides training, experience, and coaching.

2. Skills-First Professionals: Deloitte gives access to on-the-job training under this programme for individuals who do not have a four-year degree and are starting their professional careers or pivoting into a new role.

3. Neurodiversity: Through this pathway, Deloitte trains high-performing neurodivergent talent. Individuals can explore the opportunities to participate in a three-month apprenticeship with an opportunity for full-time employment.

4. Hiring our heroes: Deloitte also provides opportunities to identify career opportunities for service members, military spouses, and veterans.

Deloitte jobs without college degree: Current openings There are two entry points for professionals without a four-year degree at the moment – apprenticeship programs and experienced hire roles.

Under the experienced hire roles, there are at least 13 job openings at the time of writing this article.

However, the Deloitte website asks users to check back later for apprenticeship opportunities. Upon successful completion of an apprenticeship program, qualified professionals may be considered for full-time positions at Deloitte but there is no guarantee of an offer of full-time employment at the end of the apprenticeship.