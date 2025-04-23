Deloitte Internship 2025: Earn ₹30,000 monthly stipend! Check eligibility, duration, role & more: How to apply?

Deloitte Internship 2025: Deloitte India has announced the launch of its 2025 internship programme at the Digital Excellence Centre (DEC), which offers final-year students and recent graduates from Computer Science and related technical backgrounds to gain hands-on experience while earning a monthly stipend of ₹30,000.

The DEC is Deloitte's innovation hub, bringing together experts in software development, UX design, data science, and digital strategy. Interns selected for the program will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and test business applications for global clients. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry demands, enhancing employability for aspiring tech professionals.



Deloitte Internship 2025: Eligibility Applicants must be well-versed in both manual and automated testing, with working knowledge of bug-tracking tools like JIRA and a strong understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). In addition to technical skills, Deloitte values candidates who demonstrate strong communication, analytical thinking, teamwork, and a willingness to learn.

Participation in coding competitions, tech bootcamps, student technical clubs, or freelance development projects can enhance a candidate's profile. A clearly structured resume highlighting relevant skills, academic achievements, and project work is highly recommended.

Deloitte Internship 2025: Benefits Beyond the Stipend: Learning, mentorship & career opportunities

Interns will undergo a formal onboarding process and gain access to online learning modules via Deloitte University. Additional benefits include professional mentorship, client interaction, and networking opportunities. Those who successfully complete the internship will receive a certificate, and top performers may be considered for full-time roles upon graduation.

Structured onboarding and mentorship from industry experts

Access to Deloitte University’s online learning resources

Networking opportunities with professionals and clients

A certificate of completion upon finishing the internship

Potential full-time employment offers for outstanding performers

Deloitte Internship 2025: How to apply? Step 1 – Revise the resume to document technical skills, academic qualifications, and project exposure

Step 2 – Get hold of supporting documents like mark sheets, identification proofs, and certificates

Step 3 – Submit your application online on the Deloitte Careers Portal by searching under "QA Engineer Intern"

Step 4 – Proceed through the selection process, an online test, a technical interview, and an HR interview

The duration of the internship varies from two to six months, depending on the project. Final-year students are entitled to apply. Although prior internship experience is not mandatory, hands-on experience with tech tools and platforms is a plus. The work mode can be different depending on the project requirements and place, ranging from hybrid to on-site.