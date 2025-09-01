Deloitte's new health mandate for senior leaders: Get checked or pay up
Deloitte surprises its top leaders with a new health penalty: Partners and executive directors must pay up to ₹1 lakh if they skip their mandatory annual health check-ups. This move highlights a growing trend among Indian companies to prioritize employee well-being and health metrics.
When consulting and audit giant Deloitte called a meeting regarding compensation on Friday evening, no one expected anything unusual. But its 1,000 top leaders were in for a moment of disbelief. Those who do not complete their annual health check-up will have to pay a hefty penalty: ₹1 lakh for partners and ₹50,000 for executive directors.