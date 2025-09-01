In the consulting world, ₹50,000 or ₹1 lakh is a fraction of the compensation offered to a partner or an executive director and will definitely not burn a hole in their pockets. But the consulting and audit firm’s sudden decision to implement penalties for avoiding health check-ups comes at a time when India Inc is trying to inculcate a semblance of work-life balance. Companies are seeking to drive home the message that health examinations and well-being of an employee is important for the growth of the firms.