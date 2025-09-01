Hello User
Deloitte's new health mandate for senior leaders: Get checked or pay up

Devina Sengupta

Deloitte surprises its top leaders with a new health penalty: Partners and executive directors must pay up to 1 lakh if they skip their mandatory annual health check-ups. This move highlights a growing trend among Indian companies to prioritize employee well-being and health metrics.

Consulting and audit giant Deloitte called a meeting regarding compensation on Friday evening and announced that those who do not complete their annual health check-up will have to pay a hefty penalty: 1 lakh for partners and 50,000 for executive directors.
When consulting and audit giant Deloitte called a meeting regarding compensation on Friday evening, no one expected anything unusual. But its 1,000 top leaders were in for a moment of disbelief. Those who do not complete their annual health check-up will have to pay a hefty penalty: 1 lakh for partners and 50,000 for executive directors.

“Every year, they warn us but we did not expect a penalty. While most of us do the mandatory health check-ups, there are always a few who postpone it," said a senior executive who did not want to be named. “It will be interesting to see if the company goes ahead and implements it."

Two other senior executives who were part of the Friday meeting–called by Partners Matters team of Deloitte that looks after HR issues–also confirmed the penalties were announced from this fiscal and that the money collected will be deposited in the CSR fund.

Deloitte has yet to respond to Mint’s queries sent on Monday evening.

In the consulting world, 50,000 or 1 lakh is a fraction of the compensation offered to a partner or an executive director and will definitely not burn a hole in their pockets. But the consulting and audit firm’s sudden decision to implement penalties for avoiding health check-ups comes at a time when India Inc is trying to inculcate a semblance of work-life balance. Companies are seeking to drive home the message that health examinations and well-being of an employee is important for the growth of the firms.

“It is a two-pronged approach. While the health check-ups bring in a certain kind of well-being, companies are also aware of whether the senior executive is fit enough to take risks and decisions," said a third senior executive who has completed the health examination. “It also lowers the insurance costs of the company over a 2-3 year period as any red flags are immediately addressed."

Partners are either on fixed pay or are equity partners, who earn a chunk of the revenue and bring in the clients. The executive directors are a step away from becoming partners.

One of the senior executives also confirmed that while these are feel-good measures, they will not impact attrition. Consulting and audit companies often see their partners move to a rival along with the whole team.

Companies have introduced mandatory annual health check-ups, access to hospitals and therapists, insurance policies that include partners and even gender surgeries.

Last year, Mint reported how Aditya Birla Health Insurance decided to amalgamate employee health goals into performance metrics. This means reviews will factor in weight management, improved sleep patterns, or healthier eating habits.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services last year rolled out health and life insurance coverage for employees' household help and will also pay for the expenses incurred for vacations taken up by an employee's parents or parents-in-law. Last May, Panasonic Life Solutions India introduced an annual health check-up for employees above 40 years that would be reimbursed by the company.

A 2024 study by insuretech platform Plum, which analyzed 4,500 employee healthcare programmes, noted that since 2023, the median sum insured has increased by 66% from 3,00,000 to 5,00,000. Firms offering flexible benefits doubled during the period.

Devina Sengupta

Devina tracks and writes on workplaces, human resources and education for Mint. She also writes an opinion column (Pen Drive) and longform stories. She leads a team of young reporters covering workplace issues, legal matters and the booming creator economy. She hosts a podcast on interesting HR trends in corporate India called The Working Life.
