Deloitte plans restructure to cut costs, will likely pare down to 4 business units from 5, says report
Deloitte plans to restructure by reducing business units to four amidst cost-cutting measures ahead of a market slowdown, with a focus on audit, strategy, technology, and tax. The Big Four accounting firms are also facing challenges as client demand decreases due to economic uncertainty.
Deloitte is planning to revamp its structure to reduce expenses ahead of an anticipated market slowdown, the Financial Times reported.