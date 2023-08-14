Deloitte resignation disintegrates $3.1 billion investor wealth in Adani stocks

Deloitte resignation disintegrates $3.1 billion investor wealth in Adani stocks1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:25 PM IST
The resignation, which came citing differences of opinion, triggered a sell-off across most Adani Group stocks, wiping out a whopping ₹25,419 crore in market capitalization in just one trading session
Mumbai: Gautam Adani-led Adani group lost $3.1 billion in investor wealth on Monday after Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP prematurely resigned as the statutory auditor of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.
