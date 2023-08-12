Deloitte resigns as Adani Ports auditor3 min read 12 Aug 2023, 09:52 PM IST
Mint reported on Friday that Deloitte Haskins and Sells has decided to resign as Adani Ports' statutory auditor
MUMBAI: Adani Group, on Saturday said, its port business arm Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., which is the main revenue contributor to the Gautam Adani-led group, has appointed M S K A & Associates (an independent member firm of BDO International), as APSEZ’s auditor.
