Deloitte’s Adani Ports exit reveals a Hindenburg link

Deloitte’s Adani Ports exit reveals a Hindenburg link7 min read 13 Aug 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Deloitte said Adani Ports did not have adequate internal control system to even examine veracity of allegations ( made by Hindenburg) on related party relationships
Mumbai: Deloitte Haskins and Sells Llp’s resignation letter as Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd’s statutory auditor revealed that the US-headquartered Big 4 auditor resigned prematurely primarily due to lack of clarity on transactions with certain parties alleged in the 24 January Hindenburg Research report, and because of the ₹1.75 trillion Gautam Adani-led company’s resistance to conduct an independent external evaluation.