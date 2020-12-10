Deloitte to double workforce in India in two to three years: Global CEO

New Delhi: Professional services firm Deloitte will double its 55,000 strong workforce in India over the next two to three years to tap the talent pool India offers, Deloitte's Global CEO Punit Renjen said at the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.

Deloitte’s expansion of workforce is expected to boost not only services to domestic customers but also services exported from India.

Renjen said the decision is in part due to the talent arbitrage that India offers.

“We have 55,000 individuals who serve the most prominent clients and government in India and the world from India. We have centres in Hyderabad, Gurgaon and Pune that serve the world. Our plans over the next two to three years is to double that workforce. It is partly because of the talent arbitrage opportunity," he said.

Deloitte Global refers to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., its global network of member firms and their related entities though each of them are legally separate and independent entities. Deloitte operates in about 150 countries with more than 300,000 professionals.

Renjen said that the global business leaders do see India’s potential as they rework their business strategies for the new normal created by the pandemic.

“This is the Indian century. Many are bullish about India," he said, referring to the talent pool and demographic dividend India has.

“Every business and chief executive officer I speak to are going to reassess and re-engineer their supply chains. It is an opportunity for India. India aspires to be a $5 trillion economy. We are certainly fully on board with that notion. I think it is an opportunity for India to get some of the supply chain to relocate to India," said Renjen.

Renjen’s observation endorses the government’s strategy of attracting global investors to set up local production units by offering incentives and by reforming policies. The Narendra Modi administration’s attempt is to steer the economy out of the recession by boosting manufacturing activities which will also add more jobs.

Although 2020 has been a miserable year for nations, the global community, society and individuals, the world is adapting to suit the new environment. The pandemic has disrupted business but there has been a been a silver lining-- there is a better way to address the issues including climate change, he said.

The pandemic has proved to be “a wake up call for us to address climate change, social and racial justice and income inequality. The pandemic has been a disruptive force," said Renjen.

The pandemic impacted the way we work, live and consume but it has also reaffirmed the power of technology, particularly in digital, cyber and cloud domains. Most companies have adapted to the new normal and are recovering, he said.

Renjen said that Deloitte will also make major steps to give back to the community, adding that one of Deloitte’s purpose was to serve the community besides serving its customers.

“What we decided a few years ago is, Deloitte gives about $265 million back to the community we live in. One thing we decided is that Deloitte’s most precious resource is not the money that we give. It is the 300,000 individuals and the talent they have. We decided we were going to impact 50 million individuals positively. In India, our commitment is to take 10 million women and girls out of poverty through education," said Renjen.

He said 175 million women and girls in India were not educated and that 40% of girls drop out of school. “We are trying to work with a lot of NGOs and impact ten million women and girls so that they can participate in the wonderful economy India is developing," he said.

He also said that the global economy was now finding its feet after the pandemic disrupted business. “I think some of the Asian economies have stared recovery. Most economies will recover and will smartly do so. That is our base scenario. But there will be changes that are here to stay. Remote and flexible work is here to stay," Renjen added.

Deloitte is evolving a hybrid model of online and offline working practices. “We have 800 offices globally in 150 countries. Will we need 800 offices? Probably not. Will 300,000 people work remotely ? No. But we will work in a hybrid way. The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we work," he said referring to changing work and consumption habits.

He said that globalisation will stay although its rules will change. “Globalisation on the net has been a real positive for the global community. But the rules of globalisation are certainly going to change," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.