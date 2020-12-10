Deloitte to double workforce in India in two to three years: Global CEO

“What we decided a few years ago is, Deloitte gives about $265 million back to the community we live in. One thing we decided is that Deloitte’s most precious resource is not the money that we give. It is the 300,000 individuals and the talent they have. We decided we were going to impact 50 million individuals positively. In India, our commitment is to take 10 million women and girls out of poverty through education," said Renjen.