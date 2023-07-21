Deloitte to recruit KPMG Partners as Deal Street heats up: Report

Deloitte to recruit KPMG Partners as Deal Street heats up: Report2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Deloitte is recruiting 15 partners and around 130-150 professionals from KPMG's deal advisory team, in one of the biggest movements among the Big Four accounting firms. Former KPMG executives Rohit Berry, Vivek Gupta are also joining Deloitte. KPMG is making efforts to retain the departing talent.
Deloitte has made a move to recruit 15 partners and approximately 130-150 professionals specializing in deal advisory from KPMG. This team transition marks one of the most substantial movements among the Big Four accounting firms in recent times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×