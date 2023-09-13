comScore
Deloitte UK plans to layoff more than 3% of its positions as demand slows
Deloitte plans to layoff more than 800 positions in the UK, equivalent to about 3% of its workforce of 27,000 in the country, in response to a slowdown in demand and an easing in the pace of workers choosing to leave, Bloomberg reported citing source.

Accountants at the Big Four firms -- which also include Ernst & Young LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and KPMG LLP -- are clinging to their jobs amid economic uncertainty and a sharp drop in open roles, the report said

“Today we announced some targeted restructuring across our businesses, which may put some roles at risk of redundancy," Bloomberg quoted Deloitte CEO Richard Houston. 

The cuts are subject to consultation, Houston added.

Last month, rival Ernst & Young announced to layoff nearly 5% of its workforce from its UK financial services consulting division. PwC also said it’s cutting pay hikes and bonuses for some of its 25,000 UK employees. 

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 11:07 PM IST
