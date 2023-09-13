Deloitte UK plans to layoff more than 3% of its positions as demand slows1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Deloitte plans to layoff more than 800 positions in the UK, equivalent to about 3% of its workforce of 27,000 in the country, in response to a slowdown in demand and an easing in the pace of workers choosing to leave
Deloitte plans to layoff more than 800 positions in the UK, equivalent to about 3% of its workforce of 27,000 in the country, in response to a slowdown in demand and an easing in the pace of workers choosing to leave, Bloomberg reported citing source.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message