Delsey Paris plans 'tsunami of innovation' in India to catch up on backpacks and other trends

French luggage-maker Delsey Paris is increasing its investments in India, which has become its fifth-largest market worldwide, as it looks to catch up with changing travel habits that are driving demand for products beyond traditional suitcases, its global CEO Gilles Bariguian told Mint.
The company, which has been operating in India for about two decades, is planning a "tsunami of innovation" in the second half of the year to capture these shifting consumer preferences, he said. It’s also looking to expand its presence into smaller cities through franchised and department stores, and online sales, he added.
Bariguian noted that India is one of the company's fastest-growing markets and is poised for rapid expansion in the coming years. Delsey's other top markets include the US, its largest, followed by France and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) region.