Delta Air Lines Inc. is stepping up efforts to get employees vaccinated against Covid-19, introducing measures including weekly testing requirements and a $200 monthly health insurance surcharge for employees who don’t take the vaccines.

The airline’s moves come amid growing pressure on companies to mandate vaccines for employees, particularly now that the Food and Drug Administration this week gave full approval for use of the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE. President Biden this week called on private employers to require vaccines.

“I know some of you may be taking a wait-and-see approach or waiting for full FDA approval," Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian wrote to employees Wednesday. “With this week’s announcement that the FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, the time for you to get vaccinated is now."

Starting Sept. 12, Delta employees in the U.S. who haven’t been vaccinated will have to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing as long as community case rates remain high, the company said. By the end of September, the company will only provide pay protection for missed time due to Covid-19 to fully vaccinated employees experiencing breakthrough infections.

Beginning in November, unvaccinated employees who are enrolled in Delta’s account-based healthcare plan will have to pay an extra $200 each month. The company said the additional charge will help to cover hospital stays that are more likely for unvaccinated people infected with Covid-19—something that Delta said can cost the company as much as $50,000 a person. In recent weeks, all Delta employees who have been hospitalized with Covid-19 were unvaccinated, Mr. Bastian said.

“This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company," he wrote.

Unvaccinated employees also will have to start wearing masks indoors in Delta’s offices and other indoor settings, effective immediately, the company said. Crew members and airport workers already are subject to federal requirements to wear masks in airports and on flights.

Delta’s new policies, while more stringent, stop short of vaccine mandates announced in recent weeks by rival airlines United Airlines Holdings Inc. and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. Other carriers, including Southwest Airlines Co. and American Airlines Group Inc. have said they are strongly encouraging employees to get vaccinated but haven’t required it.

Airlines including Delta for months have tried to use incentives such as bonus pay and extra vacation time in hopes that workers would voluntarily get vaccinated. Delta had previously required newly hired employees to be vaccinated, but hadn’t extended the requirement to existing workers. About 75% of Delta’s employees are vaccinated, but the company wants to bring that number higher as cases surge.

United earlier this month said U.S. employees who aren’t vaccinated within five weeks of full approval—by Sept. 27—will lose their jobs unless they are exempted for medical or religious reasons. Frontier Airlines has said unvaccinated employees will be required to undergo regular testing. Alaska Air Group Inc. has said it is looking closely at requiring staff to be vaccinated.

