Delta Air Lines to impose $200 monthly surcharge for unvaccinated employees, add testing requirements

Beginning in November, unvaccinated employees who are enrolled in Delta’s account-based healthcare plan will have to pay an extra $200 each month. The company said the additional charge will help to cover hospital stays that are more likely for unvaccinated people infected with Covid-19—something that Delta said can cost the company as much as $50,000 a person. In recent weeks, all Delta employees who have been hospitalized with Covid-19 were unvaccinated, Mr. Bastian said.