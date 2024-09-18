Delta Air Lines’ ‘undergarment’ memo for interviewees draw flak; company says ’helping candidates dress for success’

Delta Airlines has updated its appearance guidelines for prospective flight attendants, drawing flak for specific instructions amounting to defining the undergarment. In a newly released document, the airline has added a specific requirement regarding undergarments, stating that “proper undergarments must be worn” but should not be visible during interviews.

Notably, the ‘undergarment’ protocol was issued for prospective flight attendants during their interview process, DailyMail reported.

Delta Airlines Memo: Key Appearance Requirements The guidelines issued by Delta Airlines covered a wide range of standards, from grooming and hygiene to dress codes.

For instance, prospective candidates were instructed to maintain personal cleanliness, with particular attention to their hair and nails.

- Hair: Should have a natural hue without stark highlights. Hair longer than shoulder length must be secured away from the face in styles such as ponytails or buns.

- Nails: Must be clean, neat, and trimmed, with any polish being chip-free. Bright or multi-colored nails, as well as nail art, are not permitted.

- Tattoos and Piercings: Visible tattoos must be covered, and no facial piercings are allowed beyond a single stud in the nose.

Delta Airlines Memo: Professional Attire Guidelines Delta Airlines also asked prospective candidates to wear clothing that fits well and maintain a professional appearance.

The memo detailed specific requirements including:

- Dresses and Skirts: Must fall at or below the knee.

- Shoes: Closed-toe options are required, while athletic shoes are prohibited.

- Jewelry: Limited to two earrings per ear, and earrings must be small studs in approved materials.

Delta Airlines Memo: Conduct During the Interview In addition to appearance standards, Delta outlined behavioral expectations during the interview process. The Airlines said candidates are prohibited from using profanity, chewing gum, or engaging with their cellphones or earbuds.

What Delta Airlines said? A Delta Airlines spokesperson explained to DailyMail that this change aims to enhance transparency and help candidates “dress for success” as they pursue a position with the airline. The detailed two-page document outlines a comprehensive set of appearance standards for potential hires, highlighting the role of flight attendants as the face of Delta.