Delta Airlines employees to get 5% pay bump amid strong travel demand
Delta Airlines employees will bump the pay of its employees by 5% while looking to cash in on robust demand for air travel
Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday that it would bump up the pay of its employees by 5%, amid an industrywide shortage of workers as airlines look to cash in on robust demand for air travel.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×