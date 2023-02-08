Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Delta Airlines employees to get 5% pay bump amid strong travel demand

Delta Airlines employees to get 5% pay bump amid strong travel demand

1 min read . 07:53 AM IST Reuters
The pay hike, which will be effective from April 1, comes at a time when airlines are coming up with attractive pay offers to retain workforce and add staff after a faster-than-expected rebound in the U.S. travel market

Delta Airlines employees will bump the pay of its employees by 5% while looking to cash in on robust demand for air travel

Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday that it would bump up the pay of its employees by 5%, amid an industrywide shortage of workers as airlines look to cash in on robust demand for air travel.

Delta Air Lines Inc said on Tuesday that it would bump up the pay of its employees by 5%, amid an industrywide shortage of workers as airlines look to cash in on robust demand for air travel.

Delta's raise includes a 5% base pay increase for ground and flight attendant employees worldwide at all steps of the pay scale and a 5% pool for eligible merit employees worldwide, the airline's chief executive Ed Bastian wrote in a memo to employees.

Delta's raise includes a 5% base pay increase for ground and flight attendant employees worldwide at all steps of the pay scale and a 5% pool for eligible merit employees worldwide, the airline's chief executive Ed Bastian wrote in a memo to employees.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The pay hike, which will be effective from April 1, comes at a time when airlines are coming up with attractive pay offers to retain workforce and add staff after a faster-than-expected rebound in the U.S. travel market.

The carrier offered a 34% cumulative pay increase last month to its pilots over three years in a new contract after the Atlanta-based carrier's pilots voted overwhelmingly in October to authorize a strike.

The latest hike includes all employees worldwide, except those covered by an industry or government requirement or collective bargaining agreement.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Shares of Delta were down nearly 2% in afternoon trade.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP