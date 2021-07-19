Delta Corp on Monday informed that the company's casinos in Goa will remain closed as the state government has extended the covid-induced restrictions till July 26.

''Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases being witnessed in Goa, the Government of Goa inter-alia has extended the restrictions in the state till July 26, 2021. Accordingly, the casinos operated by the Company and its subsidiaries in Goa will remain closed during this period,'' Delta Corp said in an exchange filing.

The company said that it is unable to estimate the quantum of potential losses on account of this temporary closure and the pandemic at this time.

However, the company last week had said that its operations in Sikkim resumed operations from July 6. “The Government of Sikkim has allowed reopening of the Casinos in the State subject to the safety norms being followed. Further the company and/or its subsidiary operating the Casino in the state of Sikkim will resume its operations from July 06, 2021 and will follow all the safety norms laid down by the state in this regards," the company had said.

Shares of Delta Corp were trading over 1% lower to ₹180.65 per share on the BSE on Monday.

Goa government has extended the statewide curfew till 26 July with the same relaxations and restrictions, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed on Sunday. On 11 July, the state government had announced curfew till 19 July.

The restrictions on movement and businesses, termed by the government as curfew, were first imposed on May 9 and extended from time to time. “The State Level Curfew order will be extended up to 7 am, 26 July, with the same restrictions and relaxations," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

During previous relaxations, shops were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also lowed to remain open.

