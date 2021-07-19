Delta Corp Goa casinos to remain closed as state extends covid curfew

However, the company last week had said that its operations in Sikkim resumed operations from July 6. “The Government of Sikkim has allowed reopening of the Casinos in the State subject to the safety norms being followed. Further the company and/or its subsidiary operating the Casino in the state of Sikkim will resume its operations from July 06, 2021 and will follow all the safety norms laid down by the state in this regards," the company had said.

