While announcing its second quarter (Q2) earnings, Delta Corp also updated on its business operations. The company said that due to the covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns announced by the Government of India, the operations of the company were suspended since the third week of March, 2020 to October, 2020.

During the current financial year also, consequent to the lock =down due to the second wave of pandemic announced by the state governments, the group could operate only partially as follows, Delta Corp informed the exchanges.

For a part of April 2021, the company's casinos at Goa operated at around half or 50% of normal capacity and with effect from 20th September 2021 with restrictions.

Its hotels at Goa also operated at 50% of normal capacity for a part of April 2021 and with effect from 5th July 2021 with restrictions. Meanwhile, its casinos at Sikkim, for April and part of May, 2021 operated at 50% of normal capacity and with effect from 16th August 2021 with restrictions.

The company said it has assessed the potential impact of COVID-19 on the recoverable values of its financial and non-financial assets and impact on revenues and costs.

The company considered internal and external sources of information and has performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used and based on current estimates, expects to recover the carrying amount of these assets. The impact of COVID-19 may be different from that estimated as at the date of approval of these standalone financial results, it said.

The company has also evaluated the possible impact of this pandemic on the business operations and the financial position of the Company and considering the overall gradual returning to normalcy of all segments of the Company, the encouraging performance for the quarter and based on its assessment of the current indicators of the future economic condition, the company expects that the COVID-19 pandemic would not have any material adverse impact on the recoverable values of its financial and non-financial assets and on the net worth of the Company.

Further, the company is debt free and would have adequate liquidity available to honour its liabilities and obligations, as and when due. The management will continue to monitor any material changes to its COVID-19 impact assessment, resulting from the future economic conditions and future uncertainty, if any, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.