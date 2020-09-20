Demand for home appliances will not plateau: Usha International's Baishakhia

Reports published during the lockdown have observed a fundamental change in consumer behaviour—there is greater focus on health and hygiene, and this will far outlast the pandemic. Initially, we saw a spurt in sales, which was led by pent-up demand built during the lockdown. However, we have now seen a continued steady tick in sales, which is more sustainable. While people have now started to order via food delivery platforms as they have missed their favourite meals, they are also monitoring their quality and hygiene standards. Due to increased awareness and more cooking from home, categories adjacent to cooking, such as OTGs, food prep appliances are seeing a surge. As long as people are enjoying healthy home cooked meals, we don’t see the demand for our products plateauing.