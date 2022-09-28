Demand for larger residential spaces increases despite inflation concerns, shows survey

“Compared to the pre-Covid 2019 survey, there has been a 4% rise in the vote share for these homes – from 6% pre-Covid to 10% in H1 2022. Buoyed by the increasing demand for luxury homes, developers have also significantly increased the new supply in this category in H1 2022. ANAROCK data reveals that 33,210 units priced INR 1.5 Cr and above were launched across the top 7 cities in H1 2022. Contrastingly, H1 2019 saw just 16,110 units launched in this segment."