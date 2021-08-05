Demand for premium second homes makes big comeback

TRIL has sold off the stock in Phase 1 of its luxury villa project ‘Myst’ in Kasauli and launched the second phase in April. In its project ‘Prive’ in Lonavla, it has sold homes priced at ₹4-6 crore over the last year. In Goa, where apartments are priced at sub- ₹1 crore, only a few units are left. “Second homes are witnessing an all-time high demand. People are looking at buying not just in India, but also in Dubai and London. NRI demand for such homes in India has picked up primarily for investment purposes. Most of the second home inventory we sold was ready to move in," said Sanjay Dutt, managing director (MD), TRIL.