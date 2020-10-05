Demand for two-wheelers soars

The faster recovery of two-wheeler demand in rural markets has been helped by a good summer crop, above-normal monsoon, government sops and fewer covid-19 infections. There were about 150 million two-wheelers in the country of which around 35-40% were insured. A major part of the spike in insurance sales came from cities and towns as law enforcement is not as strict in rural areas, said Chowdary of PolicyBazaar.