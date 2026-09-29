‘Dents Lindt’s reputation’: Analyst reacts as Swiss chocolate company lowers prices for Christmas

Lindt plans to lower chocolate prices. This follows a second cut to sales-growth guidance this year. Weak consumer confidence is behind this decision, the company said.
CEO Adalbert Lechner announced price cuts for Christmas offerings. Prices will drop further across all products from January.
Lindt already revised its 2026 sales outlook downward. The Swiss company now expects only 0-2% organic sales growth. This is much lower than the earlier 4-6% guidance.
Lindt shares fell sharply after this announcement on 29 September. They dropped as much as 8% in Zurich. This marks the biggest single-day decline this year. Shares are already down over 25% this year, Bloomberg reported.
The company faces weak demand across several European countries. Germany, Switzerland and Austria show particularly tepid consumer demand.
Customers have also become more price sensitive lately. A summer heat wave further hurt chocolate sales, Bloomberg added.
According to Analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy, this hurts Lindt's reputation. Reliable guidance has long supported its premium stock valuation. He noted that Lindt's pricing power was being tested.
“A second cut within six months dents Lindt’s reputation for reliable guidance, a key support for its premium valuation,” he told Bloomberg.
Lechner expects positive volume growth returning next year. Easing cocoa prices should help lower price points.
“With our hedging strategy, we did not benefit in a big way from lower cocoa prices this year, but we will see a positive impact next year that allows us to do lower price points,” he told reporters.
Earlier price cuts in August already showed results. They proved a direct link between price and volume. Lindt now plans to invest more in ice cream equipment.
They may also introduce cooled products for stores. Lechner said preparing for hotter summers remained essential.
On 29 September, we checked the Lindt chocolate products listed on Amazon India. Prices varied widely across different pack sizes and types.
Lindt Excellence 70% Cocoa Dark Chocolate, pack of two, costs ₹999. The 100% Cacao version costs ₹599. A 99% Cocoa dark bar costs ₹799.
Swiss Premium Assorted Naps Dark Chocolates, 350g, cost ₹1,725. LINDOR Assorted Truffles, 200g, cost ₹839. Pistachio-flavoured LINDOR costs ₹650 for a similar quantity. Another LINDOR Assorted pack costs ₹799. Napolitains Assorted, 250g, cost ₹1,465.
LINDOR Milk Chocolate Truffles, 200g, cost ₹999. Excellence Caramel and Sea Salt Dark Chocolate costs ₹389. A heart-shaped Lindor gift tin, 62.5g, costs ₹325.
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