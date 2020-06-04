Dentsu Aegis Network India wins big at Indian Agency Awards 2020

The Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India on Wednesday won the top category achieved a new milestone at the Social Samosa Indian Agency Awards this year. To be sure, dentsu X India has bagged the respective titles for two consecutive years in a row.

While dentsu X India bagged a Gold in the 'Media Agency of the Year' category, another agency WATConsult won a Gold in the ‘Digital Agency of the Year' category. WATConsult has also added a Gold in the 'Thriving Agency Culture' category.

Meanwhile, both Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India, and Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult, have been named the 'Agency Head of the Year’.

Speaking on the wins, Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India said, "This acknowledgement, this Gold from the industry, year-on-year, inspires us to continue to put out our best in all we do, everyday."

Commenting on the WATConsult wins, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult added that they were "very proud of WATizens who continuously strive to deliver outstanding work that eventually hits the right chord."

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope and others along with the Dentsu branded agencies – dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney to name a few.

Apart from that, the agency recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations, among others.

