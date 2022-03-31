Dentsu appoints Sunil Lulla as consultant advisor for India

Dentsu appoints Sunil Lulla as consultant advisor for India1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Advertising conglomerate Dentsu on Thursday announced the appointment of industry veteran Sunil Lulla as its consultant advisor for India. Lulla will work closely under Peter Huijboom, who is the interim CEO for the firm in India to focus on driving business growth and activation in the market.
Lulla will partner with other key members of the India leadership team to capitalise on opportunities and realise its global vision of being an integrated network by 2024, a statement from the company said.
Huijboom said, “Lulla is joining us at a critical time as we realise the benefits of our transformation through our integrated offering. He has had an impressive career with significant achievements in the businesses he has worked with. We see significant opportunities in the India market."
Lulla said he was thrilled to participate in the company's India growth and transformation journey. "I am excited to partner with Huijboom and build on the progress made with the leadership team, being a part of the team that works together to transform into the agency of tomorrow."
He will work with the business until Dentsu India hires a permanent CEO. In his previous avatar, Lulla was group CEO of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). In a previous role he has also steered advertising agency Grey group's business in India.
The Indian advertising market was valued at nearly ₹670 billion in 2020. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of 2022-2027 to reach ₹1253.2 billion by 2026, said a report by Expert Market Research.
