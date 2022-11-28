Dentsu appoints Unmesh Pawar as chief people officer for India & South Asia1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 01:01 PM IST
Dentsu said Pawar will work towards enhancing the network’s employee experience and overarching value proposition
Advertising and marketing agency Dentsu has appointed Unmesh Pawar as its chief people officer for India & South Asia. In his new role, Pawar will report to Luke Speers, chief people officer of the firm for the Asia Pacific region, and Peter Huijboom, the company’s interim CEO in India.