Advertising and marketing agency Dentsu has appointed Unmesh Pawar as its chief people officer for India & South Asia. In his new role, Pawar will report to Luke Speers, chief people officer of the firm for the Asia Pacific region, and Peter Huijboom, the company’s interim CEO in India.

The company said he will work towards enhancing the network’s employee experience and overarching value proposition - stepping up its effort to design an organisation that delivers against the changing needs of clients in this fast-moving economy.Pawar has about 25 years of experience in human resources. He has worked with companies like Accenture, Mastek, Tata, and Peerless and has designed and deployed talent management practices. In his last role, he served as KPMG’s chief people officer.

Speers said, “We are delighted to have Pawar joining us. His experience and performance over a long period of time perfectly align with the transformational nature of developing people strategies and products fit for the future. The path ahead for this great market is incredibly exciting and I very much look forward to partnering with him to enhance the way our employees experience dentsu every day."Huijboom added, “Attracting and retaining key talent is crucial to continue serving our clients with excellence and passion. Unmesh will play a key role in that. The experience and expertise he brings will add value and help accelerate success.“Sunil Seth, who has been supporting the network as HR director for South Asia, for the firm will continue to maintain his role in the firm and will report to Pawar.

Pawar said, “It is a huge opportunity for me to build a talent-powered capability that is distinctively local. This is a fantastic opportunity to grow and deliver innovation and value, and nurture talent as we instill new levels of pride amongst our employees."

According to the IMARC Group, the Indian advertising market size reached ₹667 billion in 2021and is expected to reach ₹1,272 billion by 2027.