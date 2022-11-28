Amazon Prime Video to stream new series ‘Vadhandhi’ on 2 December

Today with most platforms reaching a stage of maturity, everyone is expanding their audience base by acquiring and creating content in multiple regional languages. All platforms have understood and recognized that if they need to be relevant across India, they will have to acquire as well create original content for regional markets. This increased demand (for content across languages) drives pricing all through the value chain, including for writers, filmmakers, actors and crew. Most good technicians are as busy as actors and writers these days, so it’s a challenge to keep costs down.