Dentsu appoints Unmesh Pawar as chief people officer for India & South Asia

Speers said, “We are delighted to have Pawar joining us. His experience and performance over a long period of time perfectly align with the transformational nature of developing people strategies and products fit for the future. The path ahead for this great market is incredibly exciting and I very much look forward to partnering with him to enhance the way our employees experience dentsu every day."Huijboom added, “Attracting and retaining key talent is crucial to continue serving our clients with excellence and passion. Unmesh will play a key role in that. The experience and expertise he brings will add value and help accelerate success.“Sunil Seth, who has been supporting the network as HR director for South Asia, for the firm will continue to maintain his role in the firm and will report to Pawar.