Dentsu Creative India appoints Ajeet Shukla as group executive creative director

In his new role, Shukla will drive its global proposition to transform brands and businesses through the power of ‘Modern Creativity’ in the western region of the country, the company said
Dentsu Creative India has appointed Ajeet Shukla as group executive creative director. Shukla will report into Aalap Desai, chief creative officer of Taproot Dentsu and Isobar India.
In his new role, Shukla will drive its global proposition to transform brands and businesses through the power of ‘Modern Creativity’ in the western region of the country, the company said. His focus will be to breathe life into the best possible creative solutions that are strongly anchored in culture, innovation and technology.
Prior to this, Shukla was with Publicis India as executive creative director. In his professional journey so far, he has worked with brands like the Indian Premier League, Zee, Disney+ Hotstar, Tata Salt, Ferrero Rocher, Heineken, Amstel, Skoda, Aegon Life, Tata AIG, HDFC MF, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Mak Lubricant, CHINGS, ZEE5, Dish TV, Emami Navratna, Ghadi, among others.
With about 16 years of experience, Shukla has won national and international awards like The Abbys, Kyoorius, Mirchi Kaan, Effies, Adfest, Promax Asia, to name a few. In addition to this, some of his notable works include IPL’s ‘Bulavaa aaya hai’, Aegon life’s ‘Aegon toh tension gone’, Champions Tennis League’s ‘Tennis ball’, Tata Salt’s ‘Namak ki baat’ and Sony six’s ‘Har koi six lagayega’, Zee5’s ‘Dekhte reh jaogey’.
His recent work for OTT platforms Disney+ Hotstar, ‘SRK+’ was a talked about campaign, the company added.
Aalap Desai said, “Right now, this company is a wonderful work in progress. It’s this time when you need the right people to join in and add to building it. Ajeet fits that profile on every count. His body of work is brilliant and his attitude and love for the business are contagious. I am glad to have him on board for the journey."
Shukla added, “The bigger the challenge, the bigger the opportunity. And I am thrilled to take the opportunity in this role. It would really be amazing to work in such a great creative environment filled with the best of the creative minds in the industry. I really look forward to doing some great work here."
According to the IMARC Group, the Indian advertising market size reached ₹667 billion in 2021. It expects the market to reach ₹1,272 billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during 2022-2027.