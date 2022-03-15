Dentsu India appoints Aalap Desai as CCO to lead Taproot Dentsu, isobar India

Desai has won more than 150 international and national awards that include Cannes Lions, D&AD, Spikes and One Show, the company said in a statement. In addition to this, he has co-headed the creative team at Dentsu Webchutney, Mumbai, and was behind some of the most notable works like Code Name: Uri, The 8-bit Journo for Vice and The World's Most Reported trailer for Thappad.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}