Dentsu India hires Bhasker Jaiswal as chief operations officer-media

Dentsu India announces the appointment of Bhasker Jaiswal as its chief operations officer for its media division.
As a member of the executive team, he will report to Divya Karani, CEO, media, dentsu South Asia, the company said in a statement.
In his new role, Jaiswal will lead integration, transformation, and operational excellence agendas while driving innovations and excellence for dentsu clients and businesses through its three award-winning media agencies; Carat, iProspect and dentsu X. He will work closely with Karani, to deliver business transformation, set up and standardise operations and systems, govern product leadership, and enable sustainable revenue growth.
With over 24 years of experience in the media and advertising industry across APAC (India, Malaysia, China, and Singapore), they said he specialises in building solutions for advertisers and media companies across monetization, research, and media investments. His key strength sits in understanding the ecosystem of consumers, advertisers, and media owners, as well as the decision-making heuristic.
Karani said, “He joining the team here in India is another great step on our journey to become the go-to network of choice for brands in India. His impressive track record, savvy business judgment, operational excellence, and an innate understanding of people and their motivations make him ideal to lead our transformation and integration."
Jaiswal said, “I am excited to be joining them and being back in India, a big and complex market growing dynamically. I look forward to adding value by improving the processes to impact client outputs as well as improving the lives of our biggest assets – our people."
According to EY, India’s entertainment and media industry is expected to reach ₹4.3 lakh crore by 2026 at 8.8% CAGR.