Home >Companies >News >Dentsu rejigs creative business; Amit Wadhwa named Dentsu Creative India CEO

Dentsu rejigs creative business; Amit Wadhwa named Dentsu Creative India CEO

Premium
The Dentsu Creative service line will be led by Amit Wadhwa as CEO, reporting to Dentsu India CEO Anand Bhadkamkar.
1 min read . 05:42 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Dentsu has also given additional roles to senior executives. Sidharth Rao, for instance, will now also be in-charge of the brand DentsuMB Group in India as its CEO. He is serving as chairman of Dentsumcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney

NEW DELHI: Dentsu International on Tuesday said it has restructured its creative business in India. A newly formed vertical Dentsu Creative India will house multiple agencies, across creative, digital and PR capabilities, including Dentsu Webchutney, Taproot Dentsu, WATConsult, Perfect Relations, Isobar, DentsuOne, Dentsumcgarrybowen (DentsuMB), Dentsu India, and Dentsu Impact.

In India, the Dentsu Creative service line will be led by Amit Wadhwa as its chief executive (CEO) and will report to Dentsu India CEO Anand Bhadkamkar and the regional Dentsu Creative leadership. He will be responsible for integration, co-ordination, and implementation Dentsu Creative's overall strategy.

Dentsu has also given additional roles to senior executives. Sidharth Rao, for instance, will now also be in-charge of the brand DentsuMB Group in India as its CEO. He is serving as chairman of Dentsumcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney.

Shamsuddin Jasani, who oversees the digital agency Isobar brand in South Asia as its managing director (MD), will also take on additional role at Dentsu Creative.

Bhadkamkar said the changes in the India leadership team reflect a step towards bolstering and scaling business.

The network has also elevated Narayan Devanathan as president - strategy & integration for India, in addition to his current role as CEO, Dentsu Solutions. He will continue to report Bhadkamkar for his additional responsibility as part of the India market leadership team. Devanathan will also serve as APAC head for Dentsu Creative Strategy and Consulting practice.

