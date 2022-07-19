NEW DELHI: Dentsu India has been ranked among top three in the latest RECMA Media Agency Ranking Report. RECMA is an independent research company that reports and tracks the performance of media agencies around the world. The report showcases market share and growth of media agencies based on their activity.

Dentsu International has five global leadership brands: Carat, Dentsu Creative, Dentsu X, iProspect, and Merkle and the recent RECMA report calls out the performance of each agency.

dentsu X, as a media agency, the company said in a statement, has been leading the charts with a 153% growth rate for the past three years. It is India’s second agency since 2020, narrowing the gap with Mindshare in 2021. iProspect clocked an 83% growth in 2021, it said.

“Growing our brands at the intersection of culture, content, data, and tech is paying a dividend to our clients and our business. Carat has recorded a smart 60% growth over the last year, delivering a capability to unlock real human understanding to connect people and brands by designing powerful and engaging experiences," the company said in a statement.

Divya Karani, Media CEO South Asia of the firm said, “It is gratifying that all our media agencies, each with their unique proposition, are performing full throttle. Transforming by design, we are planning the next steps, even as we continue to scale."

The company recently released Global Ad Spend report, forecasting India’s growth at 16% to touch $11 billion in 2022, and growing past the 2019 pre-pandemic level. Digital is expected to clock double the momentum, contributing 33% of overall India spends. It is bullish on India and predicts India as the fastest growing market globally.