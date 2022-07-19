dentsu X among top three in RECMA media rankings1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 04:17 PM IST
- dentsu X, as a media agency, has been leading the charts with a 153% growth rate for the past three years
NEW DELHI: Dentsu India has been ranked among top three in the latest RECMA Media Agency Ranking Report. RECMA is an independent research company that reports and tracks the performance of media agencies around the world. The report showcases market share and growth of media agencies based on their activity.