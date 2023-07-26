Dentsu X India appoints Jose Leon as chief executive officer1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Prior to joining dentsu X, Jose Leon held the position of managing director at the Publicis Groupe for over five years
Brand and marketing agency, Dentsu X, an agency of Dentsu Aegis Network India Private Limited, has announced the appointment of Jose Leon as its chief executive officer. He will report to Anita Kotwani, the CEO for media for South Asia at Dentsu.
