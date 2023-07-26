comScore
Brand and marketing agency, Dentsu X, an agency of Dentsu Aegis Network India Private Limited, has announced the appointment of Jose Leon as its chief executive officer. He will report to Anita Kotwani, the CEO for media for South Asia at Dentsu.

He has about 26 years of work experience and has helped brands build revenues across industries, the company said. Prior to joining dentsu X, he held the position of managing director at the Publicis Groupe for over five years. His leadership experience also extends across global technology companies like Adobe.

The position was earlier held by Divya Karani who served as the CEO for Dentsu X for about a decade till 2021. She then moved up as CEO of media for South Asia at Dentsu International India and had that role till March 2023. Later, Roopam Garg, became the CEO of dentsu X India.

Leon said, “We integrate content creation, technology, data, and behavioural insights to craft these experiences that are truly focused on full-funnel marketing solutions."

He will be based out of the company’s Gurugram office and will focus on media campaigns. The company said it has been working towards creating and improving practice areas in segments like gaming, e-commerce, and content.

Kotwani said, “He is one of the leaders with the right balance of technology and media acumen. His expertise is a great fit for the vision of building valuable experiences for consumers, beyond simple media exposure. I look forward to partnering with him in this marathon ahead."

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 03:55 PM IST
