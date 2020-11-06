dentsu X India surges to 'dominant' agency position in RECMA’s latest report

RECMA, the independent research firm that evaluates media agencies, has named dentsu X, the integrated media specialist as the most ‘dominant agency’ of India.

dentsu X India has also been ranked the as the top agency on 'Vitality' in RECMA’s latest ‘Dominant agencies: Where are the champions?’ report.

With the maximum scores earned on both competitive pitch wins and momentum in the last three years, this is the third consecutive year for dentsu X to hold the top position.

RECMA's report was released on September 30, 2020. Out of 700 agencies evaluated globally in the report, only 27 agencies are Dominant in the top 16 countries. Carried in 47 countries totally, it is an audit of media agency performances and competences based on 19 criteria.

This in-depth report captures the last three-year track record based on competitive pitches, agency momentum, resources, and the client profile of each agency.

Speaking on the recognition, Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, dentsu X India said, “Building an organisation brick-by-brick takes sustained effort and patience but does make for solid foundation. Our stature and growth trajectory are a result of our data driven design, our ‘experience beyond exposure’ thinking and deep client partnership in effecting business outcomes. When our clients succeed, we succeed!"

From the house of dentsu international, dentsu X comprises of three agencies; dX-matrix, dX-cubic and dX-palette. All three agencies have witnessed steep growth trajectories; evident in both, the business heft and the industry accolades won for their work

