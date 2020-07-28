dentsu X ranked India's fastest-growing agency for third year in a row: RECMA

RECMA, the independent research firm that evaluates media agencies, has ranked dentsu X India number 1 in the ‘new business and client portfolio growth’ category for the third consecutive year.

For the record, RECMA, now in its 20th edition, is the only company to publish a wide range of media agency notation reports on a global scale. The study is based on four parameters - Qualitative Scores & Benchmark, Vitality Analysis, Structure Analysis and Activity Volume.

dentsu X India, which is the integrated media specialist of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), has recorded a growth of 35% in 2019 as compared to 2018. In fact, dentsu X India was the only market agency to grow more than 30% in APAC in 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, dentsu X India commented, “The increasing number of discerning marketers, recognizing the difference dX delivers in this accelerated changing and challenging market, is a huge validation of our design. It is simple, we know where we want to go, and we do so with ambition and agility. Again, and again and then again. The recognition of our trajectory by RECMA, now for the third consecutive year, is very pleasing."

RECMA has also ranked dentsu X Global as the world’s fastest growing media agency for the second consecutive year. Here, dentsu X Global has been ranked at the top position in terms of year-on-year growth globally at 18.4%.

“This recognition sets the foundation for the ambitious future we have ahead of us and shows that our focus on Experience beyond Exposure is resonating with clients who are looking for an agency that not just delivers results, but also differentiation," said Mike Nakamura, Global President, dentsu X.

“Clients are increasingly recognising that a simple exposure isn’t enough to make a difference. Media can do so much more than expose; it can engage, entertain and ultimately add value," added Sanjay Nazerali, Global MD, dentsu X. “We’re delighted that many of those clients have put their faith in us." It is pertinent to note here that the 20th edition of RECMA’s Overall Activity Research is a wider coverage compared to its previous editions. It has also covered 75 countries and analysed over 1200 agencies.

dentsu X India comprises three agencies; dX-matrix, dX-cubic and dX-palette. All three agencies have witnessed steep growth trajectories in the recent past.





