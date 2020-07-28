dentsu X ranked India's fastest-growing agency for third year in a row: RECMA

Speaking on the occasion, Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer, dentsu X India commented, “The increasing number of discerning marketers, recognizing the difference dX delivers in this accelerated changing and challenging market, is a huge validation of our design. It is simple, we know where we want to go, and we do so with ambition and agility. Again, and again and then again. The recognition of our trajectory by RECMA, now for the third consecutive year, is very pleasing."