dentsu X wins media mandate on AMFI

To be sure, dentsu X India has been managing the media mandate for AMFI since the launch of the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign in 2016. From there on, the mutual fund industry has grown manifold. Additionally, dentsu X’s ‘experience beyond exposure’ approach and innovations have been recognised and acknowledged by the industry through multiple awards such as DIGIXX, Digiplus, e4m Play Awards, SCREENXX, SAMMIE and Foxglove. AMFI has also been awarded a special citation by Marquees for ‘Breathing a new life into a category’.