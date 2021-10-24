Depleting board strength at Dish TV,  Zee  a stumbling  block

Dish TV can reappoint both Goel and Dua and, under the current rules, has up to a year to secure shareholder approval on their reappointments. However, new rules on appointment and removal of directors at listed companies are set to come into effect on 1 January. Under rules prepared by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the reappointment of both Goel and Dua will need to be stamped by 75% of shareholders within three months of them starting their new term.