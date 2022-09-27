DEPwD, SCPwD and Amazon Internet to sign a tripartite MoU

DEPwD, SCPwD and Amazon Internet to sign a tripartite MoU1 min read . 08:34 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Sector Skill Council for Persons with Disabilities (SCPwD) and Amazon Internet Private Limited will sign a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.
The main objective of the MoU is to jointly provide skill training and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.
It also envisages mobilization of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) for skill training by the DEPwD, providing skill training and hiring of PwDs and designing of job roles for e-commerce sector by SCPwD.
“Such initiatives of all the parties would create better opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) by imparting job specific, practical and e-commerce skills in the supply chain sector to enhance their sustainable employability in the job market as well as to enable them to become entrepreneurs," the ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment said in a statement. DEPwD will be represented by Kishor B. Surwade, Deputy Director General, SCPwD by Ravindra Singh, CEO, and Amazon Internet Private Limited by Shri Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Operations APAC/MENA/LATAM.
The MoU will be signed in the presence of the Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, Virendra Kumar.