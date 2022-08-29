On DESH bill, new conditions likely to apply5 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:46 AM IST
The Centre wants to ensure tax revenue forgone due to the benefits given to the SEZs results in commensurate socio-economic benefits
The Centre wants to ensure tax revenue forgone due to the benefits given to the SEZs results in commensurate socio-economic benefits
Listen to this article
BENGALURU/NEW DELHI : Conditions related to minimum employment and production are likely to be added to the proposed Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) Bill, which aims to overhaul special economic zones, as part of the department of commerce’s plan to accommodate the revenue department’s concerns.